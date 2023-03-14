Person dead in crash involving 2 tractor-trailers and passenger vehicle

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person died Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash that involved two tractor-trailers and a passenger vehicle on U.S. 35, Point Pleasant Fire Chief Jeremy Bryant said.

The wreck was reported at 1:40 p.m. and snarled traffic in that area, including on the Silver Memorial Bridge which has since reopened.

Bryant said the person who died was the driver of the passenger vehicle.

He said all three vehicles involved were heading toward Gallia County, Ohio. One tractor-trailer hit the rear of the passenger car, which shoved it into the other semi.

It is unknown if any charges will be filed. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

