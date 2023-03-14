Police searching for missing 2-month-old; warrants out for woman’s arrest

The Ashland Police department says warrants are out for the arrest of Kayla Simpson, 27, on charges of custodial interference and wanton endangerment.(Ashland Police Department)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) – The Ashland Police Department announced on Tuesday they are searching for a woman and a missing 2-month-old.

The department says warrants are out for the arrest of Kayla Simpson, 27, on charges of custodial interference and wanton endangerment.

According to Ashland Police, Simpson and the 2-month-old, Mylee, are from Pike County, Kentucky and walked away from a facility in the 2200 block of Central Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Monday.

Simpson was last seen wearing blue jeans and a royal blue shirt with a pierced left upper lip, officers say.

Officials report a light-colored pick-up truck was seen leaving the facility around the same time and was last seen travelling the wrong way on Central Ave.

Further information has not been released.

