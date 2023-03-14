Police searching for missing 2-month-old; warrants out for woman’s arrest

ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) – The Ashland Police Department announced on Tuesday they are searching for a woman and a missing 2-month-old.

The department says warrants are out for the arrest of Kayla Simpson, 27, on charges of custodial interference and wanton endangerment.

According to Ashland Police, Simpson and the 2-month-old, Mylee, are from Pike County, Kentucky and walked away from a facility in the 2200 block of Central Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Monday.

Simpson was last seen wearing blue jeans and a royal blue shirt with a pierced left upper lip, officers say.

Officials report a light-colored pick-up truck was seen leaving the facility around the same time and was last seen travelling the wrong way on Central Ave.

Further information has not been released.

