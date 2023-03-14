Reward offered for information leading to arson arrest

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A vacant house fire has been ruled suspected arson by the Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Fayette Township Fire Department responded to Township Road 148 in Fayette Township on Saturday, March 11.

When crews arrived, light smoke and flames were showing from an exterior wall, according to the fire department.

Minimal damage was reported, and firefighters were able to knock down the flames quickly.

The Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office were notified after the initial investigation revealed suspicious circumstances.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Ohio Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for any information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

