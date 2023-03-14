Sen. Mitch McConnell released from hospital

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has been released from the hospital after treatment for a concussion and will continue to recover in an inpatient rehabilitation facility.

McConnell’s office says his doctors discovered over the weekend that he had also suffered a “minor rib fracture” after he tripped and fell at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington last Wednesday evening.

The Senate returns to Washington Tuesday evening after the weekend off and will be in session for the rest of March.

