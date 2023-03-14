Skip to content
News
Election Results
Weather
Latest Video
LIVE
Sports
Home
News
Local
Regional
National
International
Politics
Weather
WV Lottery Cams
Closings
Weather Cams
Dual Doppler Radar
Latest Video
WSAZ NOW
WATCH LIVE
Football Friday Night
WSAZ Golden Apple
Making a Difference
Journey Through Parenthood
Featured Links
Submit A Story
Submit Photos and Videos
Poll Question
WSAZ Investigates
Meet the Team
Contact Us
NextGen TV
Work for WSAZ
Advertise with US
Sports
Football Friday Night
High School Sports
College Sports
Pro Sports
High School Scores
Tri-State CW
MeTV
Investigate TV
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TV Guide
PowerNation
Hometown Hero
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Home and Garden 2023
Community Connection
First Look At Four
Studio 3
Lottery
Contests
WSAZ Children's Charities
Gray DC Bureau
Salute to Seniors
Great Health Divide
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Closings and Delays
Dismiss Closings Alerts Bar
Special Weather Statement is in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Studio 3 live at the WSAZ Home & Garden Show
Taylor and Susan at the WSAZ Home & Garden Show.
By
Josie Fletcher
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
Taylor and Susan at the WSAZ Home & Garden Show.
Taylor and Susan at the WSAZ Home & Garden Show.
Taylor and Susan at the WSAZ Home & Garden Show.
Taylor and Susan at the WSAZ Home & Garden Show.
Taylor and Susan at the WSAZ Home & Garden Show.
Taylor and Susan at the WSAZ Home & Garden Show.
Taylor and Susan at the WSAZ Home & Garden Show.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Woman dies in Gallia County crash
Man from Hurricane arrested in human trafficking sting operation
Two cheerleaders and their mothers injured in car crash
Strangulation case against WVSP trooper headed to grand jury
Bank stocks tumble; others rise on hopes of easier interest rates
Latest News
First Warning Forecast
Medical marijuana bill passes Ky Senate committee
Two taken to hospital after crash
Good News Llamas