Two taken to hospital after crash
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At least two people were transported to the hospital on Tuesday following a crash on Corridor G South in Kanawha County.
According to 91 dispatchers, both southbound lanes were shut down after the two vehicle crash near the I-64 entrance ramp.
The southbound lanes have since been reopened.
Further information has not been released.
