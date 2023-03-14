Two taken to hospital after crash

At least two people were transported to the hospital, dispatchers say.(WV 511)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At least two people were transported to the hospital on Tuesday following a crash on Corridor G South in Kanawha County.

According to 91 dispatchers, both southbound lanes were shut down after the two vehicle crash near the I-64 entrance ramp.

The southbound lanes have since been reopened.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

