Winter makes comeback

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Old Man Winter snorted at us all weekend and again on Monday as grey skies spat flurries on occasion. Temperatures have settled back to more typical February-like levels with highs in the 30s and low 40s and lows near freezing. The pattern for snow flurries and cold, arctic blusters will hold on Tuesday then wane by Wednesday. Remarkably by late week after a milder spell another cold whirlpool will renew our wintry conditions for the St. PATTY’S Day weekend.

Monday night into Tuesday morning snow flurries will rise the northwest wind into town. A dusting in spots but for most no inches are expected. Careful of a few slick bridges where a coating of snow does occur. Low 27. Tuesday’s cloud cover will the team with a northwest wind to add a distinct windchill to our clime. Highs in the 30s will feel sub-freezing all day long. Tuesday night as skeis clear and winds slacken a hard freeze could devastate early blooming fruit crops should the temperature drop as low as 22 we are forecasting.

Wednesday starts a slow moderation as highs aim for 50 with partial sunshine. Normal highs are in the mid 50s. Thursday is the pick day of the week with partly cloudy skies, a south wind and highs into the low 60s. Then by Friday the luck of the Irish does not figure to hold as clouds and rain showers arrive as the remains of the latest atmospheric river to cross America. Friday’s high near 60 will occur before rain moves in. By Saturday the rain will be gone as chilled NW breezes return.

Meanwhile the weekend will feature Saturday St. Patty’s Day parades in Clay and Portsmouth and the conclusion of a week-long Irish Festival in Lewis Count Kentucky. A blustery wind will blow by then as we fall back into a late winter pattern. Highs this weekend will be tied to the 40s with lows back into the 20s.

