2023′s list of most contaminated foods has been revealed

The 2023 Shopper's Guide to Pesticides in Produce has been released.
The 2023 Shopper's Guide to Pesticides in Produce has been released.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You may want to be a little more cautious in the kitchen and make sure your groceries are clean.

The 2023 Shopper’s Guide to Pesticides in Produce is out, and strawberries and spinach own the top two slots on the so-called “dirty dozen.”

Kale came in third place followed by two other greens: collard and mustard respectively.

The report also says nearly 90% of blueberries and green bean samples had concerning findings, including more kinds of pesticides than in previous years.

Health officials said exposure to food with pesticides could potentially be harmful, especially for pregnant women and children.

The researchers said, if you can’t buy organic, pesticide-free fruits and vegetables, it’s important to properly wash the food items.

Avocados are on the top of the list for least-contaminated foods, followed by sweet corn.

The findings of this report came from nearly 47,000 samples tested by The Department of Agriculture.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing 2-month-old found; mother in custody
Missing 2-month-old found; mother in custody
The driver of a passenger vehicle died when it was crushed in between two semis
Man dead in crash involving 2 tractor-trailers and passenger vehicle
A trip back from a cheer competition turned into a nightmare.
Two cheerleaders and their mothers injured in car crash
Traffic Alert (generic)
Rockslide closes part of U.S. 60
fwf
First Warning Forecast | Snow Squalls Fade To The Mountains

Latest News

Three recent bank failures in the U.S. have investors on edge.
Markets shudder on fears about banking crisis, recession
Daniels has said she had a 2006 sexual encounter with Trump that she didn’t want, but didn’t...
Stormy Daniels meets with prosecutors investigating Trump
Bobby Caldwell performs onstage at the 2013 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on Friday,...
‘What You Won’t Do for Love’ singer Bobby Caldwell dies
A branch of Signature Bank is photographed, late Sunday, March 12, 2023, in New York....
Justice Dept, SEC probing collapse of Silicon Valley Bank
Body found in Kanawha River identified
Body found in Kanawha River identified