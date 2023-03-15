Huntington High wins on Day 1 of state basketball tournament

By Keith Morehouse
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington High School basketball team emerged winners Tuesday night in the first day of the West Virginia Boys State Tournament at the Coliseum in Charleston.

The Highlanders, seeded fourth, beat the No. 5 seed South Charleston Black Eagles 67-44 in the Class AAAA quarterfinal. The Highlanders will meet No. 1 seed Morgantown on Friday.

