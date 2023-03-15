Lawrence County roundabout project expected to begin

Source: Raycom Media
By Alex Jackson
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A major roadwork project will soon start taking shape in Lawrence County, Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says a new double roundabout project on state Route 93 at the interchange with U.S. 52 near Ironton is expected to start construction in May.

“This is a big investment in the infrastructure of southern Ohio and a big investment in safety,” ODOT public information officer Matt McGuire said.

This project is part of a $23 million investment across 15 different projects in Lawrence County, and ODOT says this double roundabout will increase driver safety. They say once a roundabout is installed they usually see about a 44 percent reduction in total crashes and up to 90 percent reduction in fatal crashes.

“The fact we see such a reduction in the serious crashes, that’s really the preferred alternative for projects like this,” McGuire said.

ODOT says they are aware of drivers’ concerns about the new roundabout, but encourages drivers to be patient.

“Typically we do get some pushback from drivers who aren’t familiar with navigating roundabouts,” McGuire said. “However, once construction is completed, we usually get positive comments once people adapt to them they tend to like them.”

ODOT also encourages drivers to be more responsible in the work zones.

“Slow down, obey the signage, when you see our workers out there make sure you are moving over and slow down for them,” ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning said. “You do those things and we feel like everyone is going to be able to go home safely at the end of the day and that’s what our goal is.”

