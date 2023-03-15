Rockslide closes part of U.S. 60

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A rockslide Tuesday night has closed all lanes of U.S. 60 in the Cedar Grove area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported just before 10 p.m. in the 4000 block of East Dupont Avenue (U.S. 60).

Dispatchers say all lanes will remain closed until a state DOH crew cleans up the slide. Small rockslides are fairly common in that area, dispatchers say.

