Some Catholics can eat corned beef on St. Patrick’s Day, church officials say

In the Fargo and Crookston diocese, parishioners will be permitted to have corned beef and...
In the Fargo and Crookston diocese, parishioners will be permitted to have corned beef and cabbage in honor of Ireland’s patron saint.(fotek/Getty Images via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In the Catholic faith, eating meat is generally not allowed on Fridays during Lent. But bishops in parts of North Dakota are granting an exception for this Friday because it is St. Patrick’s Day.

In the Fargo and Crookston diocese, parishioners will be permitted to have corned beef and cabbage in honor of Ireland’s patron saint.

In Fargo, those who take advantage of the exception must give up meat on one other day before March 23.

Those in the Crookston diocese who eat meat this Friday must perform an act of charity or another good deed during the third week of Lent.

As for Bismarck’s diocese, the bishop there says there will be no St. Patrick’s Day exemption for consuming meat this Friday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing 2-month-old found; mother in custody
Missing 2-month-old found; mother in custody
The driver of a passenger vehicle died when it was crushed in between two semis
Man dead in crash involving 2 tractor-trailers and passenger vehicle
A trip back from a cheer competition turned into a nightmare.
Two cheerleaders and their mothers injured in car crash
Traffic Alert (generic)
Rockslide closes part of U.S. 60
fwf
First Warning Forecast | Snow Squalls Fade To The Mountains

Latest News

Time to get mild again
First Warning Forecast
The number of seniors with Alzheimer's is expected to double by 2050.
Number of seniors with Alzheimer’s expected to double by 2050
A federal judge is weighing a lawsuit from Christian conservatives aimed at overturning the...
Long-used abortion pill in US under threat in Texas lawsuit
Source: Raycom Media
Lawrence County roundabout project expected to begin
The new baby bongo does not have a name yet, but the zoo says it is healthy.
Zoo announces birth of extremely rare bongo calf