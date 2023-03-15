Warming soon after the cold snap

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The deep chill of mid-March eased on Wednesday afternoon. Highs recovered from the cold start to hit near 50 degrees. If you felt a pleasant feel to the air, chances are you did so with the sun shining in your face. After all the March sun is now as strong as it is in September when sunburns are as common as your neighborhood general store! Still, in the shade the air retained the chilled feel of late winter. Such is the power of the March sun. Now we look forward to a few mild days before a new last season arctic mass arrived in time for the weekend.

Tonight, skies will remain clear and it will be cold with light winds. Low a frosty 26. Thursday, skies will feature a milky or hazy complexion as high-altitude clouds pass overhead. Highs will aim for the low 60s with a gusty south breeze aiding in the process of warming our climate. Thursday night clouds will increase with showers to follow in time for St. Patty’s Day.

Friday then will feature several hours of rain with temperatures near 60. If the timing of the rain wraps up as expected, the quarter to half inch that falls will be gone in time for St. Patty’s Day reveling at night. By Friday night a chilled wind will return and as temperatures fall into the 30s snow flurries.

Saturday parades and Leprechaun runs to celebrate the “wearin’ of the green’ will be cold affairs with temperatures in the 30s before noon then barely making it into the 40s with a stiff wind blowing by afternoon.

Sunday will feature a blustery wind and lots of clouds so highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s will feel especially bone-chilling again!

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.