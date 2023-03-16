Action heats up in boys’ high school basketball tournaments
CHARLESTON, W.Va./LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - Boys’ high school state tournament action was in full swing Wednesday throughout the Tri-State.
At the Charleston Coliseum, Chapmanville took on Ravenswood in the Class AA quarterfinal. In other action, No. 2 seed Tug Valley went up against the No. 7 Wahama White Falcons in a Class A quarterfinal matchup.
During Wednesday night action, South Harrison and Charleston Catholic clashed in another Class AA quarterfinal.
Meanwhile, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, the Ashland Tomcats went up against Owensboro in the Kentucky Sweet 16.
Braxton Jennings hit a late 3-pointer to propel the Tomcats to the 66-65 win.
For highlights and more information, tap on the video links:
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.