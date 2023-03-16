Action heats up in boys’ high school basketball tournaments

By Keith Morehouse
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va./LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - Boys’ high school state tournament action was in full swing Wednesday throughout the Tri-State.

At the Charleston Coliseum, Chapmanville took on Ravenswood in the Class AA quarterfinal. In other action, No. 2 seed Tug Valley went up against the No. 7 Wahama White Falcons in a Class A quarterfinal matchup.

During Wednesday night action, South Harrison and Charleston Catholic clashed in another Class AA quarterfinal.

Meanwhile, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, the Ashland Tomcats went up against Owensboro in the Kentucky Sweet 16.

Braxton Jennings hit a late 3-pointer to propel the Tomcats to the 66-65 win.

For highlights and more information, tap on the video links:

Tug Valley went up against Wahama in the Class A quarterfinal at the Coliseum in Charleston.
South Harrison took on Charleston Catholic in the Class AA quarterfinal at the Charleston Coliseum.
Chapmanville beat Ravenswood in the Class AA quarterfinal Wednesday at the Coliseum in Charleston.
The Ashland Tomcats beat Owensboro 66-65 in a thriller Wednesday night at Rupp Arena during the Sweet 16 Tournament in Lexington, Kentucky.

Missing 2-month-old found; mother in custody
Body found in Kanawha River identified
Ashland beats Owensboro in Sweet 16 thriller at Rupp Arena
South Harrison vs. Charleston Catholic
Tug Valley vs. Wahama in Class A quarterfinal
Chapmanville beats Ravenswood in Class AA quarterfinal
