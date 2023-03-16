Boys and Girl Club Summer Program

Interested families may contact Brandy Mattox at 304-342-8831 to register for the Charleston location or Mark Shaw at 304-722-4307 for the St. Albans location.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Mar. 16, 2023
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Charleston exist to enable all young people, especially those who need them the most, to realize their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens.

General inquiries may be directed to Justin Clark at 304-343-4548 ext. 50202.

