Crash closes part of U.S. 19

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. 19 South is closed late Thursday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash in the Summersville area, Nicholas County 911 dispatchers say.

The crash was reported near Powell Mountain. Injuries are reported, but there is no word about the extent.

As of around 4 p.m., dispatchers say the southbound lanes could be closed for a few hours. Traffic is being diverted around the wreck site.

West Virginia State Police and fire and EMS crews are on the scene.

State police troopers are handling the investigation.

