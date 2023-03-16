Crash closes part of U.S. 19

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. 19 South is closed late Thursday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash in the Summersville area, Nicholas County 911 dispatchers say.

The crash was reported near Powell Mountain. Injuries are reported, but there is no word about the extent.

As of around 4 p.m., dispatchers say the southbound lanes could be closed for a few hours. Traffic is being diverted around the wreck site.

West Virginia State Police and fire and EMS crews are on the scene.

State police troopers are handling the investigation.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

