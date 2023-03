CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on the scene of a barn fire Thursday in Cabell County.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the fire was reported along Union Ridge Road.

Officials say a couple animals did not make it out of the barn to safety.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.