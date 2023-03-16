First Warning Forecast | Friday showers to signal weekend chill-down

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The region was finally able to sneak in a decent weather day on Thursday as the sun shone through the high cloud cover and afternoon temperatures reached the 60s for the first time in over a week. However, the “luck of the Irish” will be hard to come by for St. Patrick’s Day on Friday as a cold front moves through and brings a couple waves of showers, followed by chillier temperatures. A second cold front crosses on Saturday, really reinforcing the chilled air for the weekend. The good news is that next work week starts a steady warming trend, appropriate for the first few days of spring, which officially starts at 5:24 PM on Monday.

Cloud cover slowly thickens Thursday evening as temperatures fall to the mid 50s by midnight.

Expect a cloudy sky Thursday night with rain showers arriving during the overnight hours. Low temperatures stay much milder and only drop to the upper 40s as a breeze picks up.

For St. Patrick’s Day on Friday, expect a breezy and rainy start to the day with temperatures near 50 degrees. Showers then continue through early to mid afternoon as temperatures rise to the upper 50s. However, as drier air moves in late afternoon, expect chillier air to also sweep across the region as gusty winds blow out of the west. Temperatures will be in the low 40s by sunset, quickly falling to the 30s after dark.

A few flurries may fly Saturday morning as low temperatures bottom out around 30 degrees. Otherwise, expect a partly cloudy sky with a breezy west wind as high temperatures only rise to the mid 40s.

The breeze finally settles after sunrise on Sunday. Despite some sunshine, high temperatures only rise to the upper 30s.

The first day of spring on Monday sees abundant sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 40s. However, note that morning low temperatures will start in the low 20s - perhaps upper teens for rural locations - with widespread frost likely.

Tuesday sees a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the low 50s.

Afternoon temperatures climb to the upper 50s on Wednesday with continued sunshine.

Rain chances return on Thursday with clouds and high temperatures in the low 60s.

