Students donate over 23,000 beverages for veterans

A local 4-H club donated thousands of cups of beverages to different veterans' homes
By WSAZ Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Over a 100 students at Barboursville Middle School were treated to an ice cream social in March for a job well done. The Barboursville Pirate 4-H club donated over 23,000 cups of specific drinks that will go to local veterans’ homes in a program called “Beverages for Bravery”.

Local restaurant Hwy 55 provided the sweets for the kids on Wednesday afternoon and a member of the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance told WSAZ that the veterans really appreciate what the community did for them.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing 2-month-old found; mother in custody
Missing 2-month-old found; mother in custody
Traffic Alert (generic)
Rockslide closes part of U.S. 60
The driver of a passenger vehicle died when it was crushed in between two semis
Man dead in crash involving 2 tractor-trailers and passenger vehicle
Body found in Kanawha River identified
Body found in Kanawha River identified
I-64 traffic down to one lane due to pothole repairs

Latest News

Barboursville Pirate 4-H students were treated to a Wednesday ice cream social with sweets...
Beverages for Bravery
Ashland beats Owensboro in Sweet 16 thriller at Rupp Arena
Ashland beats Owensboro in Sweet 16 thriller at Rupp Arena
South Harrison vs. Charleston Catholic
South Harrison vs. Charleston Catholic in Class AA quarterfinal
Tug Valley vs. Wahama in Class A quarterfinal
Tug Valley vs. Wahama in Class A quarterfinal