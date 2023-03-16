Two men arrested in stolen vehicle case

Two men arrested in stolen vehicle case
Two men arrested in stolen vehicle case(Scioto County Sheriff's Office)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two men face charges in connection with a stolen vehicle case in Scioto County, Sheriff David Thoroughman said Thursday.

Marion Stiers, 43, of Lucasville, and Nicholas R. Breech, 42, of Otway, were arrested Thursday after Stiers was driving the vehicle. It was identified as stolen from Clinton County, Ohio.

The sheriff said the men were stopped at the intersection of state Route 104 and McDermott Pond Creek Road after deputies noticed the vehicle had “fictitious plates.”

Both men face receiving stolen property charges, while Breech also had a parole violation.

The sheriff said the case will be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a grand jury.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing 2-month-old found; mother in custody
Missing 2-month-old found; mother in custody
Body found in Kanawha River identified
Body found in Kanawha River identified
Traffic Alert (generic)
Rockslide closes part of U.S. 60
The driver of a passenger vehicle died when it was crushed in between two semis
Man dead in crash involving 2 tractor-trailers and passenger vehicle
I-64 traffic down to one lane due to pothole repairs

Latest News

I-64 pothole repair impacting traffic in Kanawha County
I-64 pothole repair impacting traffic in Kanawha County
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 3-16-23
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 3-16-23
WSAZ Thursday Evening Forecast- Mar 16
Andy's Thursday Evening Forecast - Mar 16
Animals die in barn fire in Cabell County
Animals die in barn fire in Cabell County