Two men arrested in stolen vehicle case

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two men face charges in connection with a stolen vehicle case in Scioto County, Sheriff David Thoroughman said Thursday.

Marion Stiers, 43, of Lucasville, and Nicholas R. Breech, 42, of Otway, were arrested Thursday after Stiers was driving the vehicle. It was identified as stolen from Clinton County, Ohio.

The sheriff said the men were stopped at the intersection of state Route 104 and McDermott Pond Creek Road after deputies noticed the vehicle had “fictitious plates.”

Both men face receiving stolen property charges, while Breech also had a parole violation.

The sheriff said the case will be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a grand jury.

