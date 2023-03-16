Valley View Health Center works to provide accessible health care in Ohio
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Valley View Health Center has locations across Ohio, and they offer services for everything from family care to behavioral health.
Melinda Cannon, a family nurse practitioner with Valley View Health Center, stopped by First Look at Four to tell us more.
This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.