Valley View Health Center works to provide accessible health care in Ohio

By Summer Jewell
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Valley View Health Center has locations across Ohio, and they offer services for everything from family care to behavioral health.

Melinda Cannon, a family nurse practitioner with Valley View Health Center, stopped by First Look at Four to tell us more.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing 2-month-old found; mother in custody
Missing 2-month-old found; mother in custody
Traffic Alert (generic)
Rockslide closes part of U.S. 60
Body found in Kanawha River identified
Body found in Kanawha River identified
The driver of a passenger vehicle died when it was crushed in between two semis
Man dead in crash involving 2 tractor-trailers and passenger vehicle
I-64 traffic down to one lane due to pothole repairs

Latest News

Scioto County Veterans Service Office
Scioto County Veterans Service Office provides help for local vets
Fundraising for Veterans Memorial in Mason County
Group starts fundraising to build a memorial for veterans in Mason County
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, March 16th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, March 16th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast