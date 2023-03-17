Boys’ high school basketball tournament action gets down to the wire
Published: Mar. 17, 2023
CHARLESTON, W.Va./LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - It’s getting down to the wire in boys’ high school basketball tournament action in West Virginia and Kentucky.
Thursday at the Charleston Coliseum, Huntington High took on Morgantown in Class AAAA semifinal action.
In Class AAA quarterfinal action, it was Ripley vs. Elkins, and Scott vs. Herbert Hoover.
Meanwhile in Kentucky Sweet 16 action at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Frederick Douglass took on Martin County.
For highlights and more information, tap on the video links:
