Boys’ high school basketball tournament action gets down to the wire

CHARLESTON, W.Va./LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - It’s getting down to the wire in boys’ high school basketball tournament action in West Virginia and Kentucky.

Thursday at the Charleston Coliseum, Huntington High took on Morgantown in Class AAAA semifinal action.

In Class AAA quarterfinal action, it was Ripley vs. Elkins, and Scott vs. Herbert Hoover.

Meanwhile in Kentucky Sweet 16 action at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Frederick Douglass took on Martin County.

For highlights and more information, tap on the video links:

Morgantown beat Huntington High 66-41 in the Class AAAA semifinals at the Coliseum in Charleston.

Scott defeated Herbert Hoover in Class AAA action at the Coliseum in Charleston.

Elkins beat Ripley in Class AAA action at the Coliseum in Charleston.

Frederick Douglass beat Martin County 73-53 in the Kentucky Sweet 16 tournament at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

