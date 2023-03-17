Car crashes into home

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. around mile marker 5 on State Route 93.
By Shannon Litton
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash after a car hit a home Friday morning.

A witness tells us the car is off the road and sitting on the home’s porch.

It happened just before 6:30 Friday morning near the Dollar General on Rt. 93.

No word on injuries yet, but dispatchers tell us the fire department is directing traffic, as Rt. 93 is down to one lane.

Dispatchers say delays are expected in the area.

This is a developing story.

