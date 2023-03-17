Father loses son in double fatal motorcycle crash during pursuit, shares his grief

Two people died after a crash Thursday that involved a motorcycle on U.S. 19 South in the Summersville area of West Virginia.
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If Shane Brantley could say one more thing to his son Devon, Shane would tell him not to go.

“I love you, stay home,” Shane said. “They were babies, man.”

Just before 3 p.m., Thursday, troopers said a motorcycle was clocked traveling roughly 120 mph down U.S. 19 toward Summersville.

“He said he was going to GoMart there to get gas and coming right back. He was supposed to take me or his brother there to get his old truck, and he never came back,” Shane said.

The driver was Shane’s 19-year-old son Devon Brantley, who is also from Birch River, along with a juvenile passenger.

“His girlfriend, she was close to us, too. They growed up together; they was school sweethearts,” Brantley said.

A sergeant with West Virginia State Police turned on his lights and sirens for a traffic stop of the motorcycle. Troopers say Devon turned onto Youngs Monument Road, then turned back onto Route 19 and hit a log truck.

The two were ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The last conversation with his son plays over in Shane’s mind.

“He always says ‘love ya’ and this time it was like, ‘I love you, Dad.’ It was like a bye,” Shane Brantley said.

The name of the juvenile involved in the crash has not been released by State Police.

Troopers say the crash remains under investigation.

For previous coverage:

19-year-old, juvenile die in motorcycle crash during police chase

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing 2-month-old found; mother in custody
Missing 2-month-old found; mother in custody
19-year-old, juvenile die in motorcycle crash during police chase
Deadly crash closes part of U.S. 19
Two dead in U.S. 19 crash; roadway reopen
The crash happened just before 6:30 Friday morning near the Dollar General on Rt. 93.
Driver loses control, crashes into front porch of home
Marijuana vape pen sickens 4 middle schoolers; 2 taken to hospital

Latest News

30 years after initial closure, Mayor Scott James said the wrecking ball will finally bring...
Five years after fire, demolition timeline finally moving forward on former St. Albans Junior High building
Driver loses control, crashes into front porch of home
Driver loses control, crashes into front porch of home
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 3-17-23
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 3-17-23
30 years after initial closure, Mayor Scott James said the wrecking ball will finally bring...
Five years after fire, demolition timeline finally moving forward on former St. Albans Junior High building