Head-on crash causes traffic issues

Wreck GFX
Wreck GFX(WIBW)
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The southbound lane of Jefferson Road closed Friday evening following a crash has reopened, 911 dispatchers confirm.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A head-on crash late Friday afternoon has closed one southbound lane of Jefferson Road at the Kanawha Turnpike intersection, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The wreck was reported just after 4 p.m.

Two cars are involved, dispatchers say. There’s no word about possible injuries.

The South Charleston Police Department, as well as fire and EMS crews are on scene.

We also have a crew headed there.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing 2-month-old found; mother in custody
Missing 2-month-old found; mother in custody
Deadly crash closes part of U.S. 19
Two dead in U.S. 19 crash; roadway reopen
19-year-old, juvenile die in motorcycle crash during police chase
The crash happened just before 6:30 Friday morning near the Dollar General on Rt. 93.
Driver loses control, crashes into front porch of home
In 2022, the auction raised more than $100,000.
WV Treasurer’s Office holds gun auction to boost state law enforcement

Latest News

fwf
first warning forecast
Marijuana vape pen sickens 4 middle schoolers; 2 taken to hospital
The fire was reported around 1 p.m.
Huntington firefighters respond to fire along 3rd Avenue
19-year-old, juvenile die in motorcycle crash during police chase