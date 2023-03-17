Head-on crash causes traffic issues

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The southbound lane of Jefferson Road closed Friday evening following a crash has reopened, 911 dispatchers confirm.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A head-on crash late Friday afternoon has closed one southbound lane of Jefferson Road at the Kanawha Turnpike intersection, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The wreck was reported just after 4 p.m.

Two cars are involved, dispatchers say. There’s no word about possible injuries.

The South Charleston Police Department, as well as fire and EMS crews are on scene.

