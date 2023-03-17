Head-on crash causes traffic issues
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The southbound lane of Jefferson Road closed Friday evening following a crash has reopened, 911 dispatchers confirm.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A head-on crash late Friday afternoon has closed one southbound lane of Jefferson Road at the Kanawha Turnpike intersection, Metro 911 dispatchers say.
The wreck was reported just after 4 p.m.
Two cars are involved, dispatchers say. There’s no word about possible injuries.
The South Charleston Police Department, as well as fire and EMS crews are on scene.
We also have a crew headed there.
