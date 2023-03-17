Middle schooler taken to hospital after possible marijuana vape pen exposure

(Pixabay)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A middle school student was taken to the hospital on Friday after showing signs of possible exposure to a marijuana vape pen, according to the Director of Communications for Cabell County Schools, Jedd Flowers.

After school officials detected the smell of marijuana on other students, Huntington East Middle School was placed on lockdown.

Flowers reports the precautionary lockdown was lifted after Huntington police K9 units searched the school campus.

Officials report no devices were found during the search, but Flowers urged parents to monitor their children for signs of illness Friday evening.

Flowers is also encouraging parents to have a ‘frank’ conversation with their children about the dangers of tobacco and THC vape devices.

Further information about the incident has not been provided.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing 2-month-old found; mother in custody
Missing 2-month-old found; mother in custody
Deadly crash closes part of U.S. 19
Two dead in U.S. 19 crash; roadway reopen
The crash happened just before 6:30 Friday morning near the Dollar General on Rt. 93.
Driver loses control, crashes into front porch of home
In 2022, the auction raised more than $100,000.
WV Treasurer’s Office holds gun auction to boost state law enforcement
Trooper Mitchell Paz is accused of allowing his girlfriend to access sensitive police...
State trooper accused of allowing girlfriend to access sensitive police information

Latest News

The fire was reported around 1 p.m.
Huntington firefighters respond to fire along 3rdAvenue
19-year-old, juvenile die in motorcycle crash during police chase
Changes To Your Skin After Using Ozempic with Living Will Aesthetics
Changes to your skin after using weight loss drugs like Ozempic with Living Will Aesthetics
Revive Dental & Implant Center 03/16/2023
Replacing teeth with Revive Dental & Implant Center