Pair of Michael Jordan’s shoes could sell for $4M

A pair of Michael Jordan's shoes could fetch up to $4 million at auction.
A pair of Michael Jordan's shoes could fetch up to $4 million at auction.(Sotheby's via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A pair of shoes is expected to fetch up to $4 million at auction next month.

That’s because the sneakers were worn by Michael Jordan during Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals.

It was his final season with the Chicago Bulls and commonly referred to as “The Last Dance,” as documented by ESPN.

Jordan already holds the record for the most expensive shoes ever sold at auction. A pair he wore early in his career sold for nearly $1.5 million in 2021.

And a bidder in 2022 paid just over $10 million for a Jordan game-worn jersey from the 1998 NBA Finals.

More information regarding the auction is available online.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing 2-month-old found; mother in custody
Missing 2-month-old found; mother in custody
19-year-old, juvenile die in motorcycle crash during police chase
Deadly crash closes part of U.S. 19
Two dead in U.S. 19 crash; roadway reopen
The crash happened just before 6:30 Friday morning near the Dollar General on Rt. 93.
Driver loses control, crashes into front porch of home
Marijuana vape pen sickens 4 middle schoolers; 2 taken to hospital

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2019 file photo, U.S. FILE - Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg...
Supreme Court honors legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Five people have been arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into a Louisiana jail,...
Sheriff: 5 arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail
A 19-year-old man and juvenile died in the crash Thursday.
Father loses son in double fatal motorcycle crash during pursuit, shares his grief
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)...
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes
30 years after initial closure, Mayor Scott James said the wrecking ball will finally bring...
Five years after fire, demolition timeline finally moving forward on former St. Albans Junior High building