Replacing teeth with Revive Dental & Implant Center

By Summer Jewell
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you find yourself needing to replace a tooth, Revive Dental & Implant Center has some technology to make the process as easy as possible.

Dr. Chad Boustany with Revive Dental & Implant Center stopped by First Look at Four to talk about some options offered there.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing 2-month-old found; mother in custody
Missing 2-month-old found; mother in custody
Deadly crash closes part of U.S. 19
Two dead in U.S. 19 crash; roadway reopen
In 2022, the auction raised more than $100,000.
WV Treasurer’s Office holds gun auction to boost state law enforcement
Trooper Mitchell Paz is accused of allowing his girlfriend to access sensitive police...
State trooper accused of allowing girlfriend to access sensitive police information
Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the fire was reported along Union Ridge Road.
Barn fire claims animals’ lives in Cabell County

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, March 17th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
A car crashed into a home along Rt. 93 in Lawrence Co., Ohio early Friday morning
Car crashes into home
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, March 17th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Martin County vs. Frederick Douglass in Kentucky Sweet 16 action
Martin County vs. Frederick Douglass in Kentucky Sweet 16 action