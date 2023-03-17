Replacing teeth with Revive Dental & Implant Center

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you find yourself needing to replace a tooth, Revive Dental & Implant Center has some technology to make the process as easy as possible.

Dr. Chad Boustany with Revive Dental & Implant Center stopped by First Look at Four to talk about some options offered there.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.