HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

While spring break travel is expected to be up this year – a number of families are opting to stay home instead.

Here’s the good news: you can plan a fun staycation without breaking the bank or losing your sanity!

Nikki Reed from AT&T shows viewers tools and tips to help with using things that are probably already around you house.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.