YouTube TV raises monthly prices

YouTube TV says the increase is due to rising content costs.
YouTube TV says the increase is due to rising content costs.(Travis Wise / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Another streaming service is raising its rates.

The price for YouTube TV is jumping from $65 a month to $73.

That’s more than a 12% increase. YouTube TV says it’s due to rising content costs.

New members will see the higher price starting Thursday.

Existing customers will pay the new rate beginning April 18.

YouTube TV recently dropped the MLB Network, but still has more than 100 channels like ABC, Fox and NBC.

Meanwhile, YouTube is lowering the cost of its 4K+ addon from $20 a month to $10.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing 2-month-old found; mother in custody
Missing 2-month-old found; mother in custody
Deadly crash closes part of U.S. 19
Two dead in U.S. 19 crash; roadway reopen
Trooper Mitchell Paz is accused of allowing his girlfriend to access sensitive police...
State trooper accused of allowing girlfriend to access sensitive police information
In 2022, the auction raised more than $100,000.
WV Treasurer’s Office holds gun auction to boost state law enforcement
Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the fire was reported along Union Ridge Road.
Barn fire claims animals’ lives in Cabell County

Latest News

With four missile displays in about a week, North Korea has ratcheted up its tit-for-tat...
North Korea says ICBM test aimed to strike fear into enemies
Another powerful storm arrived with heavy rain and gusty winds.
California buildings still in peril from tumbling cliff
Another powerful storm arrived with heavy rain and gusty winds.
Landslide threatens buildings, prompts evacuations
Santos has admitted he had portrayed himself as someone he was not.
Santos refuses to quit, brazenly says ‘truth still matters’