Advice from doctors during Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

(123rf.com)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, a time when healthcare providers raise awareness about the disease.

Living a healthy lifestyle can help reduce the risk for several diseases, including certain cancers. Data suggests that adage holds true for colorectal cancer.

According to data from the World Cancer Research Fund International, there is strong evidence that eating whole grains, dietary fiber and dairy products decreases the risk of colorectal cancer.

A physically active lifestyle also can decrease the risk of colorectal cancer.

On the other hand, eating red and processed meats and drinking alcohol can increase a person’s risk for colorectal cancer as well as being overweight or obese.

A review from JAMA Network Open showed “convincing evidence” there is an association between lower colorectal cancer risk and diets higher in fiber, calcium and yogurt, and lower in alcohol and red meat.

Dr. Michael Driscoll from Norton Healthcare said screenings can save lives.

“We know that colorectal cancer is largely greater than 90%, preventable,” Driscoll said. “Oftentimes, if people get their appropriate screenings on time, these can get caught in the polyp stage before they progress on to actual cancer and those can be removed.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old, juvenile die in motorcycle crash during police chase
Missing 2-month-old found; mother in custody
Missing 2-month-old found; mother in custody
The crash happened just before 6:30 Friday morning near the Dollar General on Rt. 93.
Driver loses control, crashes into front porch of home
Students taken to hospital after smoking marijuana vape pens
Marijuana vape pen sickens 4 middle schoolers; 2 taken to hospital
Recovered remains identified as missing man
Human remains recovered in Gallia County identified

Latest News

(Source: Gray Media)
Genetic Counseling: No Stomach for Cancer
Kentucky Colon Cancer Screening and Prevention Program providing hundreds with FREE Cologuard testing kits
An artist's renderings of the Lighthouse Point expansion. (Source: Cedar Point)
Worker shortage forcing Cedar Point to close for eight days in June
For the first time in nearly 20 years, a new subtype of the human immunodeficiency virus, the...
Researchers identify new strain of HIV
U.S. health officials want women getting breast implants to receive stronger warnings and more...
FDA wants stronger warning on breast implants about risks