Boys’ high school basketball headed to championship weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va./LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - Boys’ high school basketball is headed into championship weekend after a host of games Friday in West Virginia and Kentucky featuring local teams.

In Class AA action at the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia, Charleston Catholic beat Williamstown by just a three-point margin, while Chapmanville topped Bluefield and advanced to its first title game since 2019.

In a Class A semifinal, Tucker County beat Tug Valley.

In Class AAA action, Shady Spring overcame Scott -- ensuring a trip to the title game.

Meanwhile over at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ashland fell to Warren Central in Kentucky Sweet 16 action.

Charleston Catholic beat Williamstown 57-54 during Class AA semifinal action Friday at the Coliseum in Charleston.

Tigers advance to first title game since 2019

Tucker County beat Tug Valley 71-58 during Class A semifinal action Friday night at the Coliseum in Charleston.

Tigers top Scott to advance to third straight title game

Ashland fell Friday 64-48 to Warren Central during Kentucky Sweet 16 action on Friday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

