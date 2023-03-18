Boys’ high school basketball headed to championship weekend

By Keith Morehouse and Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va./LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - Boys’ high school basketball is headed into championship weekend after a host of games Friday in West Virginia and Kentucky featuring local teams.

In Class AA action at the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia, Charleston Catholic beat Williamstown by just a three-point margin, while Chapmanville topped Bluefield and advanced to its first title game since 2019.

In a Class A semifinal, Tucker County beat Tug Valley.

In Class AAA action, Shady Spring overcame Scott -- ensuring a trip to the title game.

Meanwhile over at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ashland fell to Warren Central in Kentucky Sweet 16 action.

To see highlights from each game and for more details, tap on the video links:

Charleston Catholic beat Williamstown 57-54 during Class AA semifinal action Friday at the Coliseum in Charleston.
Tigers advance to first title game since 2019
Tucker County beat Tug Valley 71-58 during Class A semifinal action Friday night at the Coliseum in Charleston.
Tigers top Scott to advance to third straight title game
Ashland fell Friday 64-48 to Warren Central during Kentucky Sweet 16 action on Friday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

