Boys’ high school basketball headed to championship weekend
CHARLESTON, W.Va./LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - Boys’ high school basketball is headed into championship weekend after a host of games Friday in West Virginia and Kentucky featuring local teams.
In Class AA action at the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia, Charleston Catholic beat Williamstown by just a three-point margin, while Chapmanville topped Bluefield and advanced to its first title game since 2019.
In a Class A semifinal, Tucker County beat Tug Valley.
In Class AAA action, Shady Spring overcame Scott -- ensuring a trip to the title game.
Meanwhile over at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ashland fell to Warren Central in Kentucky Sweet 16 action.
To see highlights from each game and for more details, tap on the video links:
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.