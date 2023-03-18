Firefighters battle house fire

Huntington Fire Department Firefighters battle a house fire the 1000 block of Adams Avenue...
Huntington Fire Department Firefighters battle a house fire the 1000 block of Adams Avenue Saturday evening.(WSAZ)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Firefighters are battling a house fire in Cabell County, West Virginia.

The fire broke out just before 6:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Adams Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia.

Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller tells WSAZ.com the wind was a big challenge in getting the fire under control.

Firefighters battled flames in the 1000 block of Adams Avenue.

Chief Fuller said one of the surrounding homes did have some reported damage to the vinyl siding.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old, juvenile die in motorcycle crash during police chase
Missing 2-month-old found; mother in custody
Missing 2-month-old found; mother in custody
The crash happened just before 6:30 Friday morning near the Dollar General on Rt. 93.
Driver loses control, crashes into front porch of home
Students taken to hospital after smoking marijuana vape pens
Marijuana vape pen sickens 4 middle schoolers; 2 taken to hospital
Recovered remains identified as missing man
Human remains recovered in Gallia County identified

Latest News

Huntington House fire
Huntington House Fire
WSAZ Saturday Evening Forecast - Mar 18
Andy's Saturday Evening Forecast - Mar 18
West Virginia gov signs budget, pay raises and insurance changes.
West Virginia gov signs budget, pay raises and insurance changes
Advice from doctors during Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month