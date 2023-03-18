Firefighters battle house fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Firefighters are battling a house fire in Cabell County, West Virginia.

The fire broke out just before 6:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Adams Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia.

Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller tells WSAZ.com the wind was a big challenge in getting the fire under control.

Chief Fuller said one of the surrounding homes did have some reported damage to the vinyl siding.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

