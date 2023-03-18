First Warning Forecast | Chill lingers two more days

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As if one cold front on Friday was not enough, another one swept through Saturday afternoon. The “arctic” nature of this second cold front meant that occasional flurries were flying in addition to the increased clouds and gusty breeze. It will also be responsible for keeping the region in a deep chill on Sunday and leading to a trio of very cold nights starting Saturday night. Temperatures finally begin to moderate Tuesday afternoon and will be significantly warmer Thursday and Friday, albeit with the chance for showers.

Patchy flurries are likely Saturday evening under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures drop quickly to the upper 20s by midnight as the breeze lingers.

Saturday night sees a partly cloudy sky. Some flurries may linger, particularly near and in the mountains. The breeze lessens but persists. Low temperatures get very cold, falling to the low 20s if not upper teens in rural spots and sheltered valleys. Wind chills will be in the teens everywhere regardless.

On Sunday, expect a partly cloudy sky for much of the day, clearing by late afternoon. High temperatures only rise to the upper 30s with a lingering but lighter breeze.

Another very cold night is expected Sunday night as low temperatures fall to the upper teens to low 20s under a clear sky and calm wind.

The first day of spring on Monday sees nothing but sunshine and high temperatures near 50 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures around 60 degrees.

Wednesday turns mostly cloudy with a couple showers possible. High temperatures reach the upper 50s.

Thursday and Friday stay mostly cloudy with lingering rain chances. However, high temperatures climb to the mid 70s.

A cold front sweeps through Friday night with showers and thunderstorms likely. Saturday sees lingering showers in the morning, followed by drier conditions in the afternoon with breaks in the clouds. High temperatures only rise to the mid 50s.

