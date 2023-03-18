First Warning Forecast | Chill returns this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The showers from St. Patrick’s Day have exited the area, but chillier air has been left in their wake. Another cold front crossing on Saturday will keep the wintry feel lingering all weekend - how appropriate for the final one in winter. Spring officially begins at 5:24 PM on Monday. While the season starts cool, warmer air is in store by the end of next week with showers sneaking back in as well.

Saturday starts with a clearing sky and temperatures near 30 degrees.

Sunshine dominates Saturday morning, but clouds increase into the afternoon with the chance for sprinkles and/or flurries flying later in the day. High temperatures rise to the low to mid 40s with a gusty westerly breeze.

Patchy flurries are likely Saturday evening under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures drop quickly to the upper 20s by midnight as the breeze lingers.

Saturday night sees a partly cloudy sky. The breeze lessens but persists. Low temperatures get very cold, falling to the low 20s if not upper teens in rural spots/sheltered valleys. Wind chills will be in the teens everywhere regardless.

On Sunday, expect a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures only rise to the upper 30s with a lighter breeze.

Another very cold night is expected Sunday night as low temperatures fall to the upper teens to low 20s under a clear sky and calm wind.

The first day of spring on Monday sees nothing but sunshine and high temperatures near 50 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures around 60 degrees.

Wednesday turns mostly cloudy with a couple showers possible. High temperatures reach the upper 50s.

Thursday and Friday stay mostly cloudy with lingering rain chances. However, high temperatures climb to the low to mid 70s.

