Anti-trans legislation raises concerns about mental health

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Senate Bill 150 started out as an act on parents’ rights and protecting teachers who misgender students. It was later modified to include the language of House Bill 470, banning gender-affirming care. The new version of the bill passed the general assembly.

Supporters say the bill is focused on empowering parents and protecting kids.

“This is gonna be a win for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, it’s a win for parents, and it’s a win for our kids,” said David Walls with the Family Foundation.

Those against the bill, say it will only cause harm.

“I want you to understand, those three kids that killed themselves in JCPS in January and February, get ready, because it is gonna avalanche,” said JCPS Special Recourse Teacher, Dr. Bobbie Glass.

Throughout the legislative session, many doctors testified both in favor of and against Senate Bill 150 in Frankfort.

“Sex researchers Bailey and Blanchard note that there is no persuasive evidence that gender transition reduces gender discourse or reduces a child’s likelihood of killing themselves,” said California family practice physician, Dr. Andre Van Mol.

Dr. David Pascale Hague was in Frankfort with the Kentucky Psychological Association. He says Senate Bill 150 can affect mental health at several levels.

“It’s not just the impact of this bill in the schools and on children but it’s gonna be on that societal level of people wondering, ‘is it safe to talk to my neighbors? is it safe to talk to my coworkers about what’s going on?’ so, I think we’re gonna see those impacts at the individual level with the kids and we’re also gonna see it in the family level and in our communities,” said Dr. Pascale Hague.

Dr. Pascale Hague says bills SB 150 send a message to children that adults aren’t listening to them.

“I want the youth who are wrapped up in this to remember that there are adults who love them and we want them to have access to affirming love and care and we want to give them that space to become who they need to be and whatever that means for them,” said Dr. Pascale Hague.

