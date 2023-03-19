Delays expected on U.S. 23 in Russell

By Willard Ferguson
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Drivers should expect delays on U.S. 23 in Greenup County at the AK Steel Overpass starting Sunday morning.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the work on the overpass, located north of Diederich Boulevard in Russell, will impact all southbound lanes and make all northbound lanes a single one-lane diversion.

Beginning at 8 a.m. on March 19th, U.S. 23 southbound traffic will be blocked at Ashland Drive and detoured to Diederich Boulevard to get back on U.S. 23. Delays and heavy traffic are expected for this portion of Diederich Boulevard.

Northbound lanes on U.S. 23 will be shut down to one lane past Diederich Boulevard.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, work and traffic changes are expected to end around 4 p.m.

In case of inclement weather, work could be postponed. Drivers should monitor message boards alone the road for updates and warning signs.

Lengthy delays and backups are expected. Drivers are urged to adjust their travel plans or seek alternate routes.

The overpass will be inspected and cleaned by engineering crews.

