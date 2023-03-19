First Warning Forecast | Springy weather on its way

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Winter decided to make a statement on its final day. Granted, the only snow that could be mustered up was some flurries, but temperatures were quite cold. The final hours of winter will be even colder as many locations drop to the teens Monday morning. Then, spring rings in on a much more pleasant note at 5:24 PM Monday as lots of sunshine will be seen with temperatures right around 50 degrees. Temperatures continue to moderate into the end of the week but will be accompanied by showers as a cold front nears and stalls over the area. Once this front clears the region Friday night, cooler but still seasonable air moves in for the upcoming weekend.

Sunday evening sees a clear sky and lighter wind. Temperatures drop quickly to the mid 20s by midnight.

Expect a clear sky and calm wind Sunday night. This sets the stage for widespread frost and very cold temperatures. While urban areas bottom out around 20 degrees, rural spots and sheltered valleys plummet to the mid to upper teens.

The first day of spring on Monday sees nothing but sunshine and high temperatures near 50 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures around 60 degrees.

Wednesday turns mostly cloudy with a couple showers possible. High temperatures reach the upper 50s.

Thursday stays mostly cloudy with a few passing showers possible. However, there will still be plenty of dry time throughout the day. High temperatures climb to the mid 70s.

Showers are likely through much of the day on Friday. Temperatures rise to near 70 degrees for the afternoon.

A cold front sweeps through Friday night with showers and thunderstorms likely. Saturday sees lingering showers in the morning, followed by drier conditions in the afternoon with breaks in the clouds. High temperatures only rise to the mid 50s.

Expect a mostly sunny and dry day on Sunday with high temperatures near 60 degrees.

