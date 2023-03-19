Silver Alert issued for missing man with health conditions
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A silver alert has been issued for a man with health conditions who’s missing from Fairmont, according to Metro 911.
The agency reports Robbert Dale Tennant, 89, has dementia.
He’s described as 6 foot and 175 pounds and is balding.
He was last seen leaving his residence in Fairmont, West Virginia wearing a checkered shirt and blue jeans.
Tennant was believed to be seen leaving his residence in Fairmont, driving a red Toyota Rav4, and possibly headed to Monogalia County.
The vehicle’s license plate is 41694.
Anyone with information about Tennant’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
This is a developing story.
Keep checking the WSAZ app.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.