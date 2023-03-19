Silver Alert issued for missing man with health conditions

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A silver alert has been issued for a man with health conditions who’s missing from Fairmont, according to Metro 911.

The agency reports Robbert Dale Tennant, 89, has dementia.

He’s described as 6 foot and 175 pounds and is balding.

He was last seen leaving his residence in Fairmont, West Virginia wearing a checkered shirt and blue jeans.

Tennant was believed to be seen leaving his residence in Fairmont, driving a red Toyota Rav4, and possibly headed to Monogalia County.

The vehicle’s license plate is 41694.

Anyone with information about Tennant’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story.

