Silver Alert issued for missing man with health conditions

Missing person generic
Missing person generic(MGN)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A silver alert has been issued for a man with health conditions who’s missing from Fairmont, according to Metro 911.

The agency reports Robbert Dale Tennant, 89, has dementia.

He’s described as 6 foot and 175 pounds and is balding.

He was last seen leaving his residence in Fairmont, West Virginia wearing a checkered shirt and blue jeans.

Tennant was believed to be seen leaving his residence in Fairmont, driving a red Toyota Rav4, and possibly headed to Monogalia County.

The vehicle’s license plate is 41694.

Anyone with information about Tennant’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old man and juvenile died in the crash Thursday.
Father loses son in double fatal motorcycle crash during pursuit, shares his grief
Recovered remains identified as missing man
Human remains recovered in Gallia County identified
There was no immediate word on the conditions of those wounded Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
Pre-dawn shooting at Ohio nightclub leaves 2 dead, 4 wounded
Charleston Catholic beats Williamstown in Class AA semifinal
Boys’ high school basketball headed to championship weekend
19-year-old, juvenile die in motorcycle crash during police chase

Latest News

Each box is filled with all sorts of nutritious food
Food program hopes to help seniors adjusting to decrease in SNAP benefits
Food program hopes to help seniors adjusting to decrease in SNAP benefits
Food program hopes to help seniors adjusting to decrease in SNAP benefits
Chapmanville Regional wins 3rd state title in last five years
Tigers tame Irish
CHAPMANVILLE WINS