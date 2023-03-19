Tigers tame Irish

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Chapmanville Regional Tigers pounced on Charleston Catholic from the jump and won the Class AA Boys state championship Saturday evening. It’s the third title for the Tigers over the last five years as Sal Dean, Zion Blevins and Brody Dalton all scored in double figures in the game.

For the Irish, Jayallen Turner scored 26 points with Max Wilcox adding 16 in the loss as Charleston Catholic brings everybody back for next season.

Here are the highlights and post-game reaction as seen on WSAZ Sports Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.