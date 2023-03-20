CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Space junk burns up over California

Flaming space debris from the International Space Station streams across the night sky over Northern California. (Source: JAIME HERNANDEZ/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CNN) - An impressive light show over Northern California was captured on video on Friday.

It might look like a scene from an end-of-days film about Earth-killing comets, but those aren’t meteors from outer space.

They’re blazing chunks of communications equipment from the International Space Station, streaming across the night sky at 17,000 mph.

The 700-pound communications antenna went into space in 2009. In February 2020, the ISS discarded the equipment.

The debris orbited the Earth for a couple of years and finally got low enough to break apart and burn up.

According to astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell, about 10% of such equipment might fall to Earth in small pieces with the rest melting off on the way down.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was no immediate word on the conditions of those wounded Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
Pre-dawn shooting at Ohio nightclub leaves 2 dead, 4 wounded
A 19-year-old man and juvenile died in the crash Thursday.
Father loses son in double fatal motorcycle crash during pursuit, shares his grief
Recovered remains identified as missing man
Human remains recovered in Gallia County identified
West Virginia gov signs budget, pay raises and insurance changes.
West Virginia gov signs budget, pay raises and insurance changes

Latest News

These women are making history in Congress at a time when women are still highly underrepresented
Women continue to make history in Congress
FILE - President Joe Biden welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House...
Officials: US to send ammunition, tanker trucks to Ukraine
These women are making history in Congress at a time when women are still highly underrepresented
FILE -People look at signs posted outside of an entrance to Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara,...
Silicon Valley Bank successor’s auction extended by FDIC
According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two...
5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash