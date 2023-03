HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An early morning fire damaged two abandoned homes.

The fire started a little after 2 Monday morning in the 300 block of Richmond St. in the Guyandotte area of Huntington.

Firefighters say the fire spread from an abandoned home to another abandoned home next door.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is unknown.

