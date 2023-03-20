First Warning Forecast | Climbing out of deep chill

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After the coldest morning in over a month, temperatures recovered nicely Monday afternoon as spring officially came in at 5:24 PM. One more sub-freezing night is in store before temperatures finally moderate for the rest of the week. The moderation does come with a chance for showers, however, and the risk for heavy rain and thunderstorms from Friday into Saturday morning.

Under a clear sky, Monday evening remains quiet as temperatures chill to the low to mid 30s by midnight.

Monday night stays mostly clear and cold as low temperatures fall to the low to mid 20s with widespread frost. As usual, coldest temperatures will be found in rural areas and sheltered valleys.

Despite passing mid and high clouds, Tuesday sees a mostly sunny sky with afternoon temperatures climbing to around 60 degrees.

Wednesday turns cloudy with a few passing showers at times. High temperatures rise to the mid 50s.

On Thursday, expect a partly cloudy sky. While a couple showers are possible, the day will be largely dry and quite warm as high temperatures surge to the mid 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Friday as a cold front slowly slides into the region. Afternoon temperatures should generally get to the 60s but may end up cooler, especially north, if the front moves a little quicker than expected.

Showers and storms continue Friday night into Saturday morning with low temperatures staying near 50 degrees.

Saturday afternoon begins to dry out with breaks in the cloud cover. High temperatures rise to the upper 50s.

Sunday looks gorgeous with sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 60s.

By Monday, rain chances return with high temperatures still in the mid 60s.

