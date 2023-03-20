First Warning Forecast | Climbing out of deep chill

Springtime warmth also brings the chance for springtime showers.
Forecast on March 20, 2023
By Andy Chilian
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After the coldest morning in over a month, temperatures recovered nicely Monday afternoon as spring officially came in at 5:24 PM. One more sub-freezing night is in store before temperatures finally moderate for the rest of the week. The moderation does come with a chance for showers, however, and the risk for heavy rain and thunderstorms from Friday into Saturday morning.

Under a clear sky, Monday evening remains quiet as temperatures chill to the low to mid 30s by midnight.

Monday night stays mostly clear and cold as low temperatures fall to the low to mid 20s with widespread frost. As usual, coldest temperatures will be found in rural areas and sheltered valleys.

Despite passing mid and high clouds, Tuesday sees a mostly sunny sky with afternoon temperatures climbing to around 60 degrees.

Wednesday turns cloudy with a few passing showers at times. High temperatures rise to the mid 50s.

On Thursday, expect a partly cloudy sky. While a couple showers are possible, the day will be largely dry and quite warm as high temperatures surge to the mid 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Friday as a cold front slowly slides into the region. Afternoon temperatures should generally get to the 60s but may end up cooler, especially north, if the front moves a little quicker than expected.

Showers and storms continue Friday night into Saturday morning with low temperatures staying near 50 degrees.

Saturday afternoon begins to dry out with breaks in the cloud cover. High temperatures rise to the upper 50s.

Sunday looks gorgeous with sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 60s.

By Monday, rain chances return with high temperatures still in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents planning surprise for their 6-year-old-son with cancer
Parents planning surprise for their 6-year-old-son with cancer
(Source: WDTV)
Gov. Justice accepts resignation of Superintendent of the West Virginia State Police
Huntington Fire Department Firefighters battle a house fire the 1000 block of Adams Avenue...
Firefighters battle house fire
West Virginia gov signs budget, pay raises and insurance changes.
West Virginia gov signs budget, pay raises and insurance changes

Latest News

WSAZ Monday Evening Forecast - Mar 20
Andy's Monday Evening Forecast - Mar 20
fwf
First Warning Forecast | Spring Starts With Winter
fwf
first warning forecast
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, March 20th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast