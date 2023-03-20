Gov. Justice accepts resignation of Superintendent of the West Virginia State Police

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced on Monday, March 20, that he had accepted the resignation of Superintendent of the West Virginia State Police, Jan Cahill.

According to Gov. Justice, Cahill turned in his letter of resignation at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Gov. Justice said on Monday he will address the resignation and will announce the interim superintendent, as well as any additional actions that will be taken moving forward.

Gov. Justice plans to hold a press briefing on the matter at 1 p.m. Monday.

You can watch the press conference by clicking HERE.

This is a developing story.

