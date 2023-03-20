Meth, digital scales discovered during traffic stop

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - A woman was arrested on Thursday, March 16, after agents with the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force uncovered meth inside her vehicle during a traffic stop.

According to the task force, the traffic stop was conducted in the 4000 block of Gallia Street in New Boston, Ohio.

With assistance from the New Boston Police Department, Kimberly Wesley was arrested after a search of her vehicle revealed 236 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, $991 in cash, and drug paraphernalia.

Agents reported the street value of methamphetamine seized was $11,800.

Agents also located a small amount of methamphetamine and more drug paraphernalia at Wesley’s home.

Kimberly Wesley, 42, of New Boston, Ohio, was arrested and charged with possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs.

Additional charges will be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration.

