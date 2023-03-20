Queen of Clean | Removing crayon stains from clothes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Melted crayon stains on clothing and in dryer

How to:

1. On clothes, scrape off as much crayon as possible with a dull straight edge

2. Apply a quality grease removing dish washing liquid to the stain

3. Work in with a soft brush, such as a toothbrush

4. Allow to soak for at least 30 minutes

5. Rub fabric under warm water to remove crayon

6. Machine wash using the hottest water for the fabric type, check the care label, using an all-fabric bleach

7. Allow to air dry to be sure the stain is gone. If not, treat it again

8. For the clothes dryer drum, rub the stained areas with paper towels to remove all you can

9. Use a magic eraser to remove the rest

10. Run a load of damp rags through a cycle to be sure the dryer is clean

Warnings & Cautions: Never put clothes in the dryer until you know the stain is gone

Linda Says: I suggest Dawn Ultra Dish Washing Liquid for this process. It is a grease remover.

