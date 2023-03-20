Repairs underway on Ritter Park Trails

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ritter Park Trail users may notice repairs to the walkways.

The Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation District teamed up with the City of Huntington Public works department to start repairing damage to the Ritter Park trails from last years flooding.

Public Works Director Mark Bates said the park board paid for the materials and public works provided equipment and labor necessary to begin repairs.

Repairs are underway on the slip along Second Street West, while repairs for the slip near the Memorial Arch Playground are expected to begin later this week.

Bates says the Public Works Department is happy to help.

“Our city employees are really proud, our public works employees are very talented, and they were so proud to be part of this project,” Bates said. “When it comes to projects like these, I am so proud of them and their willingness to step up and be a part of making our community better”.

Once the slips are repaired, Bates says the Park Board will be responsible for any additional repairs the trails may need.

