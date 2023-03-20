Tractor-trailer fire closes part of U.S. 35

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. 35 is closed Monday afternoon due to a tractor-trailer fire in the Southside area, Mason County 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. in the area of the 16-mile marker.

Crews from the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene, as well as West Virginia State Police.

It’s unknown if any injuries are involved or what the semi was hauling.

