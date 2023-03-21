Dealership employee shot, killed over vehicle sale; customer arrested

Jakira Anderson, 23, has been arrested after a shooting involving an employee at an auto...
By Nick Viviani and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - An employee at a Wisconsin auto dealership has died in a shooting involving a customer.

According to the Middleton Police Department, Jakira Anderson, 23, has been booked on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the shooting.

Police said officers responded to a disturbance at MSI Auto Sales, just outside of the downtown area, at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

A dealership employee was found shot and killed in what appeared to be over a previous vehicle sale, authorities said.

According to police, they found Anderson a few hours later after the shooting and took her into custody.

Middleton Police Chief Troy Hellenbrand urged anyone with more information to contact them at 608-824-7300 as their investigation remains ongoing.

