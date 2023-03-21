DUI driver crashes into home, sheriff’s office says

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A driver is behind bars Tuesday after crashing his truck into a home, causing serious damage to a bedroom.

The accident happened on Monday, March 20, just before 11 p.m. in the 1400 block of Wolf Pen Drive.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the driver was traveling south on Wolf Pen Drive when he lost control and drove through a fence. Deputies say the pickup truck then hit the front porch of a home before crashing into the side of the house.

The vehicle crashed through a juvenile’s bedroom causing extensive damage, the sheriff’s office reports.

The juvenile and other people inside the home were not injured.

The driver, Franklin Stalnaker, 59, of Wolf Pen Drive was just a little over a mile from his home when the crash happened.

Stalnaker had to be pulled from the vehicle by the Sissonville Fire Department. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Deputies say they found sufficient evidence to suggest Stalnaker was too impaired to operate a vehicle and he was placed under arrest for driving under the influence.

Additional charges were filed against Stalnaker after he later refused to cooperate during booking procedures.

Stalnaker is being held at the South-Central Regional Jail and is awaiting arraignment by a Kanawha County Magistrate.

